Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Enel Chile Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

NYSE ENIC opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 372.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 150,817 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Enel Chile by 39.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 108.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,662,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 865,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 34.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,275,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after buying an additional 846,978 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

