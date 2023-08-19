Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Energizer has a payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Price Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $34.64 on Friday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,797,000 after buying an additional 203,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after buying an additional 195,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,211,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,909,000 after buying an additional 75,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,278,000 after buying an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.