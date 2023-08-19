ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Trading Up 5.1 %
ENG opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
