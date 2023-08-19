ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENG opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 229.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

