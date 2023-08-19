EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENLC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ENLC stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,465. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 465,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,609 shares of company stock worth $2,488,014 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.