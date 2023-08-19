Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 6.1%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 5,599,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,218,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

Enovix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a current ratio of 11.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the first quarter worth $681,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 77.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 70.6% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

