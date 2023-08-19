EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

EnPro Industries stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.06. The company had a trading volume of 105,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.13 and its 200-day moving average is $113.83. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $144.86.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $40,761,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $40,019,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $22,342,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 204,319 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

