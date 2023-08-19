Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Up 0.6 %

ENZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 284,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 116.13% and a negative net margin of 64.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

About Enzo Biochem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 269,391 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 54.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 138.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

