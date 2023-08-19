Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
ENZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 284,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 116.13% and a negative net margin of 64.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter.
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
