EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.04.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.63. 2,046,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,692. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ossiam raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

