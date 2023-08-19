EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $632.70 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. EOS has a market cap of $632.70 million and $98.81 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002705 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002738 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000944 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,100,139,245 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

