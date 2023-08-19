Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 97.60 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 96.40 ($1.22). 82,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 379,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.20 ($1.22).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Equals Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.16. The stock has a market cap of £180.53 million, a PE ratio of 4,860.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account transfers, card products, and current accounts; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporates and financial institutions with complex payments needs; FairFX, a travel card and international payment product covering the needs of high-net-worth individuals, international holidaymakers, and their families; CardOneMoney that allows small business and individuals to run their payments, direct debits, and cards through their account; Roqqett, an open-banking platform; and Equals Connect, a white label platform serving smaller FX providers.

