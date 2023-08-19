Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells $57,014.25 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EQIX opened at $749.77 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $781.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $736.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

