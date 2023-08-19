Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQBK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.68. 13,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,057. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 406.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 393.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 255.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

