ERC20 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.58 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $0.58 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 59.7% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018738 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014918 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,960.37 or 1.00059874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002518 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00914638 USD and is down -28.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $221.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

