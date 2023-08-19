ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $381.06

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $381.06 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,121.42 or 1.00043243 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002502 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0089107 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $0.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

