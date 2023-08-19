Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.71 billion-$17.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.20 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.29–$0.19 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $214.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.96.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.07 and a 200-day moving average of $215.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $149.45 and a 1-year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,189,000 after buying an additional 77,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,514,000 after buying an additional 224,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $858,070,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,643,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,063,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.