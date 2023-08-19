Ethereum Classic Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $80.13 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $15.59 or 0.00059727 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,100.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00246317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.21 or 0.00717277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00551250 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00119001 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003812 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,546,117 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.