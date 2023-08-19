Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Euroseas Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:ESEA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.88. 36,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 48.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.
See Also
