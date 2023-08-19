Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Euroseas Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ESEA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.88. 36,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 48.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

About Euroseas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Euroseas by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Euroseas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Euroseas by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Euroseas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

