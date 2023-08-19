Evercore ISI Raises Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $15.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DEI. Bank of America cut Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.99. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $22.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.31%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

