EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EVI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVI opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $321.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.38. EVI Industries has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in EVI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 68,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.