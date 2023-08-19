Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Announces Earnings Results

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 943.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Evogene Stock Up 8.6 %

Evogene stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Evogene by 265.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Evogene from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

