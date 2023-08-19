Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Announces Earnings Results

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 943.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of EVGN opened at $0.69 on Friday. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVGN. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Evogene from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evogene in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 265.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

