Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 943.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Evogene Price Performance

Evogene stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVGN shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Evogene in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Evogene from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

