Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 270.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

