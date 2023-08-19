Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $32,000 in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

United Homes Group Stock Down 14.1 %

NASDAQ UHGWW opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

United Homes Group Profile

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

