Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 370,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Movella Stock Performance
Movella stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Movella Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11.
Movella Company Profile
