Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLAW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 370,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Movella Stock Performance

Movella stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Movella Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11.

Movella Company Profile

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of integrated sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement worldwide. The company offers Xsens motion capture hardware products, such as MVN Link, MVN Awinda, and MVN Awinda Starter; Xsens motion capture software products, including MVN Animate for entertainment applications and MVN Analyze for health and sports, and research, as well as cloud-based solutions to process and store data, and generate reports; MVN Processing to create motion capture media from a secure cloud-based platform; MVN Reports that presents kinematic data in a readable format; and Xsens Metaglove by Manus that uses high-fidelity finger tracking using sub-millimetre accurate fingertip tracking sensors.

