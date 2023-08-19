Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after buying an additional 4,096,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,442 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,327,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,936,000 after purchasing an additional 166,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.
