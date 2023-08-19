Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Eyenovia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EYEN remained flat at $1.83 during midday trading on Friday. 348,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,075. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.64. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Insider Transactions at Eyenovia
In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,239,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,008,396.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,461.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 150,747 shares of company stock valued at $370,680 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.
