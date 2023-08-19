F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FNB. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.76. 4,067,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,684 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,189,000 after buying an additional 1,982,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,493,000 after buying an additional 271,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

