Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $886.57.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of FICO opened at $846.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $821.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $750.16. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $892.03.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,560 shares of company stock worth $1,998,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

