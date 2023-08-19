Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FAST has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $57.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,497. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Fastenal by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after buying an additional 4,903,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after buying an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

