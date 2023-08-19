FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

NYSE FBK opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 5,600 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $198,184.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,448,329.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,184.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,863,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,448,329.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 10,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,806,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,572,294.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 63,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,457 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 570.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

