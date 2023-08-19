Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of FSS stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $60.30. 239,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,323. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Signal has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,044,693.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,044,693.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,040,000 after acquiring an additional 86,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,756,000 after acquiring an additional 42,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after buying an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

