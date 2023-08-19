FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,360 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FedEx were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in FedEx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $351,226,000 after acquiring an additional 252,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.9 %

FedEx stock opened at $262.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

