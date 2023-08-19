Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 6.8% Higher This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $175.21 million and $45.59 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00041401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00029279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,176,254 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.