Fetch.ai Reaches Market Capitalization of $164.33 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $164.33 million and approximately $48.99 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00041394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00029146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013434 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,176,254 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

