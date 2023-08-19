FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FGEN. Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James cut shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

FGEN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 3,799,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.48. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

In other news, insider Thane Wettig sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $29,956.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FibroGen news, insider Thane Wettig sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $29,956.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 3,633 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $61,906.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,170 shares of company stock worth $662,386. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FibroGen by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

