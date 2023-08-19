Financial Survey: Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) versus Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Frontier Communications Parent and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 2 4 1 2.63 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus target price of $28.38, suggesting a potential upside of 83.54%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $5.79 billion 0.66 $441.00 million $1.12 13.80 Koninklijke KPN $7.24 billion N/A $1.52 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Koninklijke KPN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 4.78% 5.41% 1.46% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Koninklijke KPN on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, includes connectivity, cloud, security, workspace, and cybersecurity services; interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, and digital products; and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets and peripheral equipment, and software licenses. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

