Financial Survey: Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) & Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin 15.16% N/A -35.15% Concentrix 5.85% 19.99% 8.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Uxin and Concentrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A Concentrix 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility and Risk

Concentrix has a consensus target price of $137.67, suggesting a potential upside of 85.99%. Given Concentrix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Uxin.

Uxin has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concentrix has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Uxin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Concentrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uxin and Concentrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $2.06 billion 0.03 -$22.59 million ($0.62) -2.52 Concentrix $6.32 billion 0.61 $435.05 million $7.24 10.22

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Concentrix beats Uxin on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. The company's clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, California.

