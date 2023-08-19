First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Insider Bret T. Jardine Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) insider Bret T. Jardine sold 12,000 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Advantage Trading Down 10.5 %

FA opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.38 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Advantage by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Advantage by 1,797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

