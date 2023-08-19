First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.09% of First American Financial worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First American Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF opened at $60.57 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

