First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FBNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered First Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FBNC

First Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,176 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,573.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,463,000 after purchasing an additional 817,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after buying an additional 109,703 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,872,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,702,000 after buying an additional 282,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,768,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,008,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after buying an additional 60,030 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.