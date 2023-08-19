First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of BUSE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 103,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,853. First Busey has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). First Busey had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 286,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,194,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $451,831. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

