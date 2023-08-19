First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Shares Down 1.6%

First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 463,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

First Cobalt Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.97 million and a PE ratio of -7.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98.

First Cobalt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.