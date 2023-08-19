First Digital USD (FDUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $312.75 Million

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $312.75 million and $21.52 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 312,792,747 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 312,792,747.19. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99971626 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $26,876,749.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

