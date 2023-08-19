First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FHB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of FHB opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $276.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,181,000 after buying an additional 77,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after buying an additional 267,548 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,591,000 after buying an additional 629,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 36.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,303,000 after buying an additional 2,359,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,446,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,909,000 after buying an additional 305,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

