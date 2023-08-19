First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Trading Down 8.9%

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

First Niles Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

About First Niles Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.