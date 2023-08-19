First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29. 127 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

Get First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 992.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 2,704.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.