First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2023

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEVGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29. 127 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 992.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 2,704.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.