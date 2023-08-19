First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.73 and last traded at $104.42. Approximately 189,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 154,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.35.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.20. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQEW. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

