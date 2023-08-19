First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.73 and last traded at $104.42. Approximately 189,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 154,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.35.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.20. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.