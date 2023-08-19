First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Stock Position Decreased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 28.97% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF stock remained flat at $26.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64.

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

