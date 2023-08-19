FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FirstService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

FirstService Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,722. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.07. FirstService has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $163.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.28 and its 200-day moving average is $145.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FirstService by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in FirstService by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

